Soil of Hisar symbolises hard work, livestock prosperity: Haryana CM ​

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the Kharif Krishi Mela -- 2026 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU) in Hisar and appreciated the initiative of bringing farmers, scientists and innovation onto a common platform. ​

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He said the soil of Hisar “symbolises hard work, livestock prosperity and the sacrifices of brave soldiers. Rakhigarhi represents the pride of our ancient civilisation, while Agroha narrates the story of Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals of social harmony and trade prosperity”. ​

Upon arrival at the fair, the Chief Minister first paid floral tributes to the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas. ​

The Chief Minister also released publications published by the university’s Directorate of Extension Education, Cotton Section, Oilseeds Department, and other departments to disseminate information among farmers. ​

Vice Chancellor B.R. Kamboj presented a memento symbolising prosperous farming in the form of a plough to the Chief Minister. ​

The Chief Minister said the fair organised by CCS HAU is a symbol of farmers’ hard work and scientists’ foresight. The university has made significant contributions in the areas of improved seeds, water conservation, soil health and climate-smart agriculture. ​

He said a Nutri-Cereals Research Centre has been inaugurated at Gokulpura village in Bhiwani district, spanning 64 acres and costing Rs 11.67 crore. ​

He said that the centre will work towards developing disease- and pest-resistant varieties of millets, enhancing the shelf life of millet flour, establishing market linkages for producers, and promoting value addition. ​

“It will also develop modern processing technologies for millet-based products,” he said. ​

During the fair, the Chief Minister honoured 42 progressive farmers, including 21 women, describing them as a source of inspiration for the state’s progress. ​

He said Haryana has now become the second-largest contributor to the country’s food grain pool, a result of farmers’ hard work, scientific research, and government policies. ​

--IANS

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