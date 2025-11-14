Social media influencer dressed as Lalu Yadav slams Rahul Gandhi, mocks Mahagathbandhan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) As the Mahagathbandhan is expected to face a drubbing in the Bihar polls, social media influencer Ratan Ranjan, dressed as RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday mocked the alliance, saying, “Rahul Gandhi khud toh doobe aur humein bhi le doobe sanam.”

Speaking to IANS, Ratan Ranjan said, “Rahul Gandhi khud toh doobe aur humein bhi le doobe sanam. He keeps failing, and this time, too, he has failed. Vote chori, EVM hack—now what will we do? We will cry and say the EVM was hacked; that is all we will say.”

Ratan Ranjan further added, “Our philosophy has failed; the lantern has been extinguished. You are saying BJP, NDA, and the Nitish government. Again, our philosophy has failed—failed in cricket, failed in education, and now failed in politics. I had told Rahul Gandhi not to come to Bihar and lie—‘Vote Chori’, ‘Ghar Ghar Naukari’—he said many lies. He also opposed Sanatan.”

Continuing his mockery, he said, “I even made my son (Tej Pratap Yadav) leave my home to please ‘Topijaan’. But again, the people of Bihar have extinguished the lantern. The tir (arrow) of Nitish Kumar keeps extinguishing my lantern again and again. This year, I had planned that if we won, we would open a factory of katta (guns). We would seize many lands. A very bad thing has happened to me. Again, Rahul Gandhi’s formula has failed. I had thought I would light my lantern and Jungle Raj would return.”

He added, “The mic and camera you media people are using—I would have snatched them from you. I would have run guns, saying, ‘Aayiye na hamra Bihar mein.’”

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the latest trends showing the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark as of 15:15 p.m.

According to the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 15:15 p.m., the BJP is emerging as the single largest party with a lead in 94 seats, while the JD(U) stood second with 83 seats.

The alliance partners -- the LJP(RV) is leading in 19 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) at four and the HAMS also at five. The Mahagathbandhan is currently at 36.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

--IANS

jk/uk