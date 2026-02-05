Social media influencer arrested in Kolkata over molestation charges

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) A popular social media influencer from Kolkata was arrested on Thursday evening on charges of forcibly detaining and molesting his girlfriend.

The influencer, identified as Shamik Adhikary, who goes by the name ‘Nonsane’, has a large following on social media.

The 22-year-old woman alleged that he held her captive in his home for approximately 20 hours.

During this time, she claimed she was physically assaulted and threatened.

The woman has since filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Behala, and the complainant is his girlfriend.

On February 2, she went to the influencer’s house due to their friendship.

She alleged that he unlawfully detained her in his home from 9.30 p.m. that night until 5 p.m. the following day.

During this time, she claimed she was beaten and punched.

She also alleged that he touched her inappropriately and pulled at her clothes.

They were reportedly arguing over an issue, and the accused also allegedly threatened her.

On Wednesday, the young woman filed a written complaint against the young man at the Behala police station in south Kolkata.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the social media influencer under Sections 127(2), 115(2), 74, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Thursday, the influencer was arrested.

The accused has a significant following on Facebook, with around 32,000 followers.

He also has over 1,000 followers on Instagram.

Since the allegations came to light, his followers have been vocal in their condemnation, expressing outrage on social media.

The accused has not yet made any public statement.

He is known to be a critic of the state government and had previously made reels about the safety and security of women in the state.

Following his arrest, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the administration for allegedly targeting social media influencers.

“West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee has turned into a dictatorial regime, where valid criticism is answered not with facts or reform, but with fake, malicious FIRs and fabricated cases.

“One after another, activists and voices who embarrass the Trinamool Congress are being targeted, subjected to relentless character assassination, intimidation, and police action,” Malviya wrote in a social media post.

“A social media influencer whose video highlighted how women are unsafe in Bengal has suddenly been accused of assaulting a female friend. No one knows when this alleged incident occurred.

“No one knows why the so-called victim never spoke earlier. No facts are in the public domain. Yet, a complaint is filed, right on cue,” he said.

Malviya further criticised senior Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly indulging in character assassination of the influencer.

“This is the TMC’s model of governance: Muzzle free speech, intimidate critics, weaponise the police and destroy reputations to stay in power.

“But Bengal is watching. And Bengal will not stay silent. BJP will stand with every individual victimised by Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

“Together with the people of West Bengal, we will defeat fear, expose abuse of power, and restore democracy. This is not justice. This is political persecution. And it will end,” he added.

--IANS

sch/pgh