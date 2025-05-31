Social activist Pirzada Amin joins Congress

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) Pirzada Amin, the general secretary of Basirhat Allama Ruhul Amin R Foundation, a non-government organisation operating from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Saturday, joined Congress.

In the recent past, he had been associated with the movements against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act.

According to a statement issued by Congress, Amis was inducted into the party by the All India Congress Committee general secretary (West Bengal in-charge) Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the chairman of the AICC’s media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, the state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar and the state president of Mahila Congress, Subrata Dutta at the AICC office in New Delhi.

In the statement, Amin had been described as a social activist. According to Khera, Amin belonged to a renowned family of West Bengal, which commands a lot of influence in Odisha and Tripura besides West Bengal.

Khera also said that Amin's family played an important role in the Muslim renaissance and addressed injustices within the community.

“His family also contributed significantly to promoting education in society. They opened hospitals and technical institutes and also engaged in research work,” the statement added, quoting Khera.

Ahmed Mir said that Amin's family has been dedicated to serving society and religion for many years. On his part, Amin thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in him and said that the Congress was the only party that takes along everyone without any discrimination or bias.

--IANS

src/uk