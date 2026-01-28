Snow avalanche hits J&K’s Sonamarg; no loss of life

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) A massive snow avalanche struck the Sonamarg tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, but there was no loss of life, said the officials on Wednesday.

Officials said the avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The avalanche entered some houses and hotels in addition to hitting some parked vehicles in the area. No loss of life has occurred due to the avalanche,” officials said.

Sonamarg and other higher areas of Ganderbal district are avalanche-prone, and the authorities have been issuing timely warnings for people living in such vulnerable areas not to move around during snowfall and after it.

Around 4 feet of snow has accumulated on the ground in Sonamarg during the last four days. The weather office has forecast dry, cloudy weather from Wednesday onwards with light rain and snow at some isolated places.

Due to continuing snowfall, all flights at the Srinagar International Airport were cancelled.

Traffic department officials have said that in view of snowfall on both sides of the Navyug tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the highway will remain closed for traffic on Wednesday. Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey on the highway unless they contact the traffic control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu to know about the latest status of the highway.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road has also been affected due to heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali (on the Mughal Road) and the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

Traffic on roads passing through Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district and Razdan Pass in Bandipora district has also been suspended.

The J&K government has suspended five officials of the roads and buildings department for dereliction of duties during snow-clearance operations in the Valley. After the fresh snowfall, the electric supply to most rural areas has again been disrupted, with reports of faults along the transmission lines in the Valley. The employees of the power development corporation are working overtime to restore supply in areas facing disruption.

