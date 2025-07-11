Snakebite claims three lives in Jharkhand’s Palamu, several critical

Palamu (Jharkhand), July 11 (IANS) In a series of tragic incidents, three people died and several others were left critically injured after they were bitten by venomous snakes in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said on Friday.

The most severe case occurred in Narsinghpur Pathra village under the Chainpur police station area, where three members of a family were bitten by a snake while sleeping on Thursday night.

Two brothers, Arjun Kumar and Dev Kumar, succumbed to the bite, while their father, Prem Chaurasia, remains in critical condition. The family is related to Daltonganj MLA Alok Chaurasia.

All three were initially admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Palamu. As their condition deteriorated, they were referred to RIMS in Ranchi, but Arjun and Dev Kumar died before reaching the hospital. Prem Chaurasia is currently undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident in Basdih village -- also under Chainpur police station limits -- Bhikhari Bhuiyan and his wife Shakuntala Devi were bitten by a snake while sleeping on the floor of their home. Shakuntala Devi died during treatment at Medinirai Medical College, while Bhikhari Bhuiyan remains in a critical state.

These incidents are part of a worrying trend this monsoon season in Jharkhand, where snakebites have already claimed over 15 lives.

On July 4, a poisonous snake bit two siblings -- Stuti Kumari and Aditya Kumar, children of Hiralal Raut -- in Saidpur village of Godda district. Both died before they could receive medical attention.

According to RIMS in Ranchi, the hospital receives 8-10 snakebite cases daily.

Dr Sanjay Singh, a senior physician in the Medicine Department, said the timely administration of antivenom can save lives. He said many patients in rural areas first seek help through witchcraft or traditional means, which delays treatment and worsens their condition.

Experts attribute the rise in cases to flooding during the monsoon, which drives snakes out of their natural habitats and closer to human settlements.

There are three most venomous snakes in Jharkhand – cobras, Kraits, and vipers, but there are also non-poisonous snakes like dhamin, harhara, which are commonly found.

