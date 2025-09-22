Small political party of TN petitions Madras HC in support of Vijay’s TVK against police curbs

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The Madras High Court has received a fresh plea from the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK), which has sought to join actor C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) case, alleging that the ruling establishment in Tamil Nadu is misusing its powers to block the rise of new political parties.

The DMSK, led by its president M.L. Ravi, has filed an impleading petition in a case where the TVK has challenged what it described as “onerous” restrictions imposed by the State police on Vijay’s election campaign.

Through counsel A.P. Suryaprakasam, the DMSK said it wished to be added as a party so it could assist the court in highlighting the hurdles faced by smaller outfits.

The petitioner argued that since 2016 it had been working to voice the concerns of the poor and marginalised, whose issues rarely find a place in mainstream politics.

It accused established parties of amassing wealth through repeated stints in power and of using their influence to suppress challengers.

“They act as a big banyan tree under which no small plants can survive,” the affidavit stated, claiming that ruling parties often prevent critics from speaking freely and misuse the state machinery for political gain.

According to the DMSK, the TVK was being singled out and subjected to oppressive conditions, including restrictions on speech duration and limits on the size of gatherings.

“Mr. Vijay is not allowed to speak for more than 30 minutes in any meeting, and caps are fixed on attendance, while ruling party events face no such curbs,” the party alleged.

It further contended that the police were functioning like “a wing of the ruling DMK,” imposing harsh conditions that undermine democratic freedoms.

“Dissent is the essence of democracy, and if such actions are permitted against TVK today, they could be repeated against other parties tomorrow,” the petition said.

The DMSK urged the High Court to permit its impleadment so it could strengthen the case against what it described as discriminatory rules and demonstrate that such restrictions, if unchecked, would end up weakening democracy itself in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/rad