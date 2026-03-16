Slippers row: K'taka BJP demands arrest of Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has demanded that the government register a suo motu case against International Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq and arrest her for insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar by offering floral tributes while wearing slippers.

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Speaking to the media on Monday, Narayanaswamy, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council, said he strongly condemns the act of Banu Mushtaq offering floral tributes to the photograph of Dr B.R. Ambedkar while wearing slippers in Mandya district.

He urged the government to take strict legal action against her. According to him, Banu Mushtaq had called slippers her "house deity" and had also insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He said Banu Mushtaq had insulted those who consider Ambedkar as a deity.

“I strongly condemn her arrogance in insulting both Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

He recalled that when she was invited to inaugurate the Dusshera celebrations, several people had opposed the decision, alleging that she was anti-Kannada. At that time, many Dalit organisations and Dalit activists in the state had supported her.

He questioned what those Dalit organisation leaders are doing now.

He said that since Babasaheb Ambedkar, whom many consider a deity, had been insulted in such a manner, Dalit organisations across the state should worship Banu Mushtaq using her “household deity”, which she claims to be slippers, and perform the worship with slippers.

As she has described slippers as her household deity, she would have no grounds to object to it, he said.

He also appealed to Dalit organisations, Hindus and members of the Islamic community to condemn her wherever she goes.

He said it is known across the world that Allah is the God of Islam and Muslims. Those who follow Islam pray to Allah and “we also respect that”, he said.

However, Banu Mushtaq had claimed that slippers are her household deity and that she therefore wore slippers while offering floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and had defended her actions with arrogance, he said. Therefore, she is not deserving of forgiveness, he added.

He further said that those who stitch slippers are not from the Muslim community but from Scheduled Castes, and that members of his community traditionally stitch slippers.

He questioned whether Banu Mushtaq belonged to that community. “When you say slippers are your household deity while others worship Allah as their God, whom are you comparing to whom?” he asked.

He also asked whether the slippers or shoes worn by Dr B.R. Ambedkar could then be considered her household deity. “Will you accept the shoes or slippers worn by Dr Ambedkar as your household deity?” he asked Banu Mushtaq.

He questioned whether Islam would accept such a claim and asked why Islamic religious leaders and clerics were remaining silent even after hearing such statements. “Why are you not questioning her?” he asked.

He said people have begun saying that if Banu Mushtaq attends meetings or public events in the future, she will be “dealt with” using her own household deity. “You now know what her household deity is,” he said.

If she is beaten, will she accept it as being done by her household deity and not misunderstand it, he asked.

It can be recalled that during a programme in Mandya, Mushtaq allegedly paid floral tribute to a photo of B. R. Ambedkar while wearing slippers.

She reportedly said “chappali (slippers) are my house deity” while explaining why she did not remove them before offering flowers.

Critics interpreted the statement as insulting Ambedkar and comparing religious symbols with slippers.

--IANS

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