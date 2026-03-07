Slight rise in temperatures across TN, Puducherry

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Maximum temperatures have recorded a slight increase across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the last 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

However, officials said that overall there has been no significant change in maximum temperatures across the region.

The weather department noted that in a few places in Tamil Nadu, maximum temperatures were around 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal, while most other areas of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, continued to experience temperatures close to seasonal averages.

Among the recorded readings, Vellore registered the highest maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest places in the region.

Meanwhile, Tiruttani recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 19.5 degrees Celsius, while Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the hill regions recorded the lowest temperature at 8 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists have attributed the current weather conditions to the presence of an atmospheric circulation over the south peninsular region.

Under its influence, light rainfall is likely at one or two places in the hill areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Saturday evening and tomorrow (March 8).

In contrast, dry weather is expected to prevail across most other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during this period.

Regarding temperature trends, the Weather Department said that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected between March 7 and March 8 across the region.

However, from March 9 to March 11, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to decrease by around 2–3 degrees Celsius.

Despite this expected drop, temperatures on March 7 and March 8 may still remain 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal at a few locations, while from March 9 onwards they are likely to return closer to seasonal averages. As for minimum temperatures, the department said no significant variation is expected between March 7 and March 8.

However, a slight rise in minimum temperatures may occur between March 9 and March 11 in parts of the region. In a few locations, night temperatures could remain slightly above normal levels during this period.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies today (March 7) and tomorrow (March 8).

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, the Weather Department added.

