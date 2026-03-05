Skill enhancement programme for Pujaris concludes at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul

Jammu, March 5 (IANS) A skill enhancement programme organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for local Pujaris concluded on Thursday at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Read More

The nine-day free skill enhancement training programme on Vedic rituals was organised for local Pujaris at the SMVD Gurukul and concluded amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

The programme commenced on February 25, 2026, under the directions of the Chairman of SMVDSB, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with the objective of enhancing the skills of Pujaris in the proper conduct of religious rituals and ceremonies, besides preserving traditional practices (Karam Kand) and cultural values.

A total of 13 Pujaris and Archaks participated in the training programme. The participants came from various areas including Sarsu (Udhampur), Painthal (Katra), Suketar, Hansali (Katra), Dhansal (Katra), Channi (Mansar), Talwara (Reasi) and Purana Darood, among others.

The programme was designed to strengthen the participants’ understanding of various Vedic rituals, mantras and traditional practices essential for performing religious ceremonies.

It also aimed to impart a systematic and professional approach to the performance of Pujan Vidhi.

The training curriculum covered a range of subjects including an introduction to Panchang, knowledge of Muhurat (auspicious timings), and correct pronunciation of mantras and shlokas, among other aspects of Vedic ritual practices.

Experienced and qualified faculty members and scholars of Vedic studies from the Shrine Board’s Pujari Wing and the SMVD Gurukul conducted the training sessions.

Participants described the programme as informative and enriching, saying it provided deeper insights into Vedic scriptures as well as practical knowledge applicable in their day-to-day religious duties.

Interactive question-and-answer sessions held during the programme encouraged active participation and highlighted the need to organise such training programmes regularly to further strengthen the knowledge and capabilities of Pujaris.

The Administrator of SMVD Gurukul, who attended the valedictory session, said the training programme was organised to give impetus to temple-related activities and further strengthen the traditional knowledge and skills of local Pujaris.

He congratulated the participants for successfully completing the programme and appreciated the resource persons for their contribution in imparting the training.

Certificates were also distributed to the participants during the concluding ceremony.

--IANS

sq/pgh