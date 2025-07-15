Skill development key to economic growth of Sikkim: CM Tamang

Gangtok, July 15 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday asserted that skill development is linked to the economic growth of the hill state.

Taking to the social media platform X, he said, "Skill development and employment generation are critical to Sikkim's economic growth and workforce empowerment. The Government of Sikkim has launched several schemes and programmes to enhance skills, promote self-employment, and create job opportunities for the youth. Through these initiatives, we aim to bridge the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities by providing training, financial support, and employment opportunities."

Stressing the importance of developing skills for young people to tackle today's challenges, the Chief Minister said the Government of Sikkim is dedicated to connecting youth with skill development and equipping them as 'Saksham and Kaushal' citizens as a step towards achieving the vision of 'Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth' Sikkim.

Chief Minister Tamang has extended his best wishes to the people of Sikkim, especially the youth, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, themed 'Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills'.

Urging young people to follow their hearts in pursuing their ambitions, the Chief Minister has called upon all stakeholders to come together to recognise the power of young people as drivers of change and commit to equipping them with AI and digital skills to tackle today's challenges.

The Chief Minister further shared that the Skill Development Department has established Sikkim Model Career Counselling Centres, Niyukti Kendra, Apprenticeship Cell, Command Centre and Placement Cell to empower youth through skill development, fostering international career pathways, and showcasing Sikkim's talent on a global stage.

"Their journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and a commitment to excellence," he added.

Notably, the World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15, highlights the importance of skills development for employability and entrepreneurship. It promotes vocational training and lifelong learning to empower youth and workers globally.

By fostering innovation and expertise, this day encourages economic growth and bridges the gap between education and industry demands.

