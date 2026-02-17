Six policemen posted at R.S. Pura observation home suspended after escape of 2 Pakistanis, gangster

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) Six policemen posted at the observation home in J&K’s R.S. Pura were suspended on Tuesday, following the escape of three inmates. The escaped inmates include two Pakistani nationals and a local gangster from R.S. Pura.

The three inmates of the observation home of the Social Welfare Department, Jammu escaped on Monday after reportedly attacking policemen posted there.

The escaped inmates have been identified as local gangster Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R.S. Pura and Mohd Sunaullah and Ahsan Anwar, both Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, the mother of the escaped gangster, Karanjit Gugga also went missing on Tuesday, police said, adding that the escape appears to be part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

Officials said the incident took place around 5:15 pm on Monday, when the inmates reportedly assaulted two police personnel and fled from the facility.

Soon after the incident, police registered a case and launched a large-scale search operation to track the fugitives. Authorities said multiple police teams have been formed and raids are being carried out at different locations to arrest the escaped inmates.

Police personnel immediately cordoned off nearby areas following the escape. The observation home in R.S. Pura that is run by the Social Welfare Department was established in 1988.

It houses undertrials and juveniles in conflict with the law, providing shelter, counselling, education and rehabilitation support. Such facilities function under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and are meant for temporary care during ongoing legal enquiries.

The observation home temporarily house juveniles (under 18) while their cases are being investigated or tried by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The inmates are provided food, clothing, shelter, medical care, and rehabilitation, aiming to transition children into productive citizens.

These observation homes are established by the UT government often in partnership with NGOs, under Section 47 of the JJ Act, 2015.

Unlike Special Homes (for long-term, post-conviction rehabilitation) or Children's Homes (for care and protection of children in need), Observation Homes are specifically for undertrial juveniles.

Separate facilities are required for boys and girls, and sometimes based on age groups.

