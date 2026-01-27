Six on-duty Kerala cops suspended for consuming alcohol

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (IANS) Six police personnel attached to the Kazhakkoottam Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram have been suspended following an incident of public drinking that has embarrassed the force and triggered sharp scrutiny from senior officers.

The suspended personnel have also been directed to undergo mandatory good conduct training, officials said.

The action comes after visuals showing the policemen consuming alcohol while seated inside a car surfaced.

The senior officials quickly conducted a probe, and on Tuesday, the suspension order was served.

The footage, which went viral after being shared with senior police officials, shows the officers in civil dress drinking inside a parked vehicle right in front of the Kazhakkoottam police station.

This police station comes under the prestigious Technopark campus area.

A preliminary inquiry ordered immediately after the visuals emerged has termed the incident a “serious lapse” and an act that is “completely unacceptable” for serving police personnel.

The report clearly states that the officers were on duty at the time of the incident, aggravating the gravity of the misconduct.

According to the inquiry findings, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The officers had reportedly stepped out of the police station, stating that they were headed to attend a wedding function.

However, the inquiry noted that irrespective of the reason cited, consuming alcohol during duty hours and in a public space amounted to gross indiscipline and violation of service rules.

The Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner of Police conducted the preliminary inquiry and submitted a detailed report to the City Police Commissioner, based on which disciplinary action was initiated without delay.

Sources said the visuals were recorded by a member of the public who noticed the unusual behaviour and discreetly captured the scene before forwarding it to higher police officials.

The swift spread of the footage prompted immediate intervention from the police leadership.

Senior officers said the department would not tolerate any conduct that undermines public trust in the police force.

Further departmental proceedings are expected, and a detailed inquiry will also take place.

