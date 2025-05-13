Six locations prone to accidents on Delhi-Jaipur e-way: Police

Gurugram, May 13 (IANS) Six locations on the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) are prone to road accidents, Traffic police officials said on Tuesday.

In 2024, there has been a 41 per cent increase in the accidents.

This has been revealed in the report of the traffic police.

The report revealed that the cause of the accident is heavy vehicles hitting mostly two-wheeler vehicles and four-wheeler vehicles from behind.

The traffic officials said they have prepared a plan to reduce such accidents.

Along with installing signage boards on the highway, drivers will also get alerts about accident-prone areas in Google Maps so that accidents can be avoided in Gurugram.

Apart from this, strictness will also be taken by the traffic police so that accidents do not occur.

According to the report, six places on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway are the most unsafe.

These include 32 Avenue, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula Chowk, IMT Manesar and Bilaspur Chowk along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The data also disclosed that 108 road accidents took place at these six places in 2023, and 45 people lost their lives.

At the same time, 184 road accidents took place in 2024, and 99 people died.

There was an increase of 41.3 per cent in the number of road accidents in the year 2024 as compared to the year 2023.

Expressing concern by the district administration and traffic police, a plan is being prepared to reduce the number of accidents and deaths.

To reduce fatal accidents, instructions were given by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar to take action against heavy vehicle drivers who violate traffic rules.

Along with the traffic police, other departments have also been asked to take strict action.

"The traffic police are making efforts to reduce accidents on the highway. A letter has also been written to National Highways Authority of India to install boards to alert drivers at accident-prone places. Signage boards will be installed at these spots on the highway where most accidents occur, so that the drivers can be careful while passing through those intersections. Apart from this, action will be taken against heavy vehicle drivers who do not drive in the lane," Rajesh Kumar Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said.

