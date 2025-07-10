Six killed in three road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) Six people were killed in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

Three members of a family were killed and six others injured when the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a tractor in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Two people died on the spot, while a child succumbed at a hospital in the incident near Kalvabugga in Orvakallu mandal.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Kama Basha (50) and Munni (35). Three-year-old Sheikh Nadia succumbed at the Government Hospital in Kurnool.

Six others were injured in the accident. They were all admitted to the Government Hospital at Kurnool. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The family was heading to Mydukur in YSR Kadapa district from Hyderabad in a Scorpio vehicle. The SUV hit a tractor from behind near Kashireddy Narayana Ashram.

Police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

In the first accident, a man and his son-in-law were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck at Kottur near Hyderabad late Wednesday night.

While one person died on the spot, another succumbed at a hospital. The deceased were residents of Jandagudem in Maheshwaram mandal.

A person died and another was injured in another accident near Lakshmireddyguda Gate in Shnkarpalli mandal. The victims were riding a bike, which was hit by a bus belonging to the Road Transport Corporation.

In another accident, a private school bus caught fire near Kishtareddypet in Sangareddy district. There were no casualties.

There were five students onboard the bus, and all of them alighted when the driver stopped the vehicle on noticing the smoke. The bus was completely gutted before the fire engine could reach there.

--IANS

