Six killed, four injured in three road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 14 (IANS) Six people were killed and four others seriously injured in three separate road accidents across Jharkhand on Wednesday, police officials said.

The first accident occurred near Baihatu village on the Chaibasa-Chakradharpur highway in West Singhbhum district, where a small cargo vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Three occupants of the cargo vehicle -- Seenu Purti (35), Ganga Jarika (36), and Shivram Hembram (30) -- died on the spot. Another passenger, Jagdish Hembram (35), was seriously injured and referred to the Tata Main Hospital after initial treatment.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Tata Magic vehicle was shattered. Local residents and police worked together to rescue those trapped inside.

Chaibasa Mufassil Police Station in-charge Chandrashekhar Kumar said the three deceased were declared brought dead at the hospital. Post-mortem examinations are underway.

In the second accident, a Bolero vehicle fell into the Tilaiya Dam after breaking through the railing of Jawahar Bridge on the Ranchi - Patna Road in the Barhi police station area of Hazaribagh district.

Of the four people in the vehicle, two -- Saurabh and Sandeep -- managed to escape by swimming to safety. However, the other two occupants, Rahul Sonkar and Ashish, died in the accident.

The group was reportedly returning to Barhi after attending a wedding ceremony in Koderma. Upon receiving information, the SDPO of Barhi reached the spot with a police team. A crane was used to retrieve the submerged vehicle from the dam. While Rahul Sonkar’s body has been recovered, the search for Ashish's body is still underway.

In another incident near Pochra turn in the Latehar Sadar police station area, a bike and an auto collided head-on, killing Ashfaq Ansari. Another person, Waris Ansari, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to RIMS Ranchi for treatment.

