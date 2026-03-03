Six killed after van collides with bus on Yamuna Expressway in UP's Hathras

Hathras, March 3 (IANS) Six people, including three women and three men, were killed and several others injured in a tragic road accident involving a van and a double-decker bus near the 141 milestone on the Yamuna Expressway under the jurisdiction of the Sadabad police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Tuesday.

Read More

The accident occurred around 4.00 a.m. near the Hariya Garhi Chowki area within the Sadabad police station limits. According to police, the van was hit from behind by a double-decker bus, leading to a devastating collision. The impact was severe, resulting in multiple fatalities on the spot.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Hathras, the Circle Officer of Sadabad, and the Inspector-in-Charge of Sadabad police station rushed to the scene along with a police team. The injured were immediately rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In the tragic mishap, six occupants of the van -- three women and three men -- lost their lives. Three young children and three other individuals (two men and one woman) sustained serious injuries. The injured children were referred to S.N. Medical College, Agra, for advanced treatment, while others were admitted to CHC Khandauli. Two of the injured are reported to be out of danger. The law and order situation at the accident site remains normal, and further legal proceedings are underway.

All the passengers in the van were travelling from Prem Nagar, Delhi, to Dholpur, Rajasthan. Police officials stated that the passengers were not members of the same family and had boarded the vehicle from different locations. The driver of the van escaped unharmed. The double-decker bus, belonging to Travel Point, was travelling from Noida to Gorakhpur at the time of the accident.

Speaking to reporters, SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “At around 4.20 a.m. today, on the Yamuna Expressway between milestones 141 and 145, which falls under Hathras district limits, a road accident occurred. Six people died on the spot in this tragic incident.”

The injured have been identified as Manoj, son of Suresh Chandra; his wife Rani; and their four-year-old son Jaideep, residents of Bajna under Rajakheda police station in Dholpur district, Rajasthan.

Among the deceased, two have been identified as Dinesh (45), son of Hukam Singh, and his wife Sunita (40), residents of Gangoli village under Rajakheda police station in Dholpur district. Their families have been informed, sadi the officials.

--IANS

jk/dpb