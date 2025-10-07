Six IPS officers shifted out of Delhi Police ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Half a dozen Indian Police Service (IPS) officers serving in Delhi were transferred out of the city on Tuesday by the Union Home Ministry in a shake-up that comes ahead of the heightened alert in the run-up to Diwali.

Three of the transferred Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre police officials have been given postings in Jammu and Kashmir, and others have been shifted to Arunachal Pradesh.

The six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers shifted out of Delhi Police are: Chepyala Anjitha (transferred to Arunachal Pradesh), Sukant Shailja Ballabh (shifted to J&K), Sukhraj Katewa (transferred to Arunachal Pradesh), Krishan Kumar (transferred to J&K), Kamal Pal Singh Malhotra (shifted to J&K) and Pankaj Kumar (transferred to Arunachal Pradesh).

Senior IPS officer Praveen Kumar Tripathi will be joining the Delhi Police from his current posting in Puducherry.

An order issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said, “With the approval of Competent Authority, the posting of the following IPS officers of AGMUT Cadre is ordered with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The Ministry said the transfer orders in respect of Krishan Kumar and Pankaj Kumar will be effective from April 1, 2026.

The top-level changes in Delhi Police come within months of New Commissioner of Delhi Police Satish Golcha assuming charge in August.

Soon after taking over the responsibility, Golcha met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and discussed issues related to law and order, including security for women,

Golcha helmed Capital’s police force within days of a bid to assault Delhi CM Gupta by 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot in Gujarat – an incident that raised questions about VIP security.

Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, is known as a no-nonsense and upright officer and recognised for his integrity and diligence.

Golcha’s appointment to the top post follows a tenure as the Director General (Prisons) for the Delhi government.

With a reputation for possessing top administrative skills and professionalism, Golcha is known for leading the investigation in key cases, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He is also famous for the investigations he led as Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP (Law and Order), Delhi Police, Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

