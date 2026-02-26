Six Bangladeshi nationals deported from Goa in crackdown on illegal stay

Goa, Feb 26 (IANS) Continuing the drive against illegal immigration and violations of immigration laws, authorities have deported six Bangladeshi nationals who were found living in Goa without valid travel or immigration documents, officials said on Thursday.

The deportation was carried out on Wednesday through a coordinated effort between the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Goa, and the Border Security Force (BSF), officials confirmed.

According to authorities, the entire process was conducted in accordance with established procedures. An escort team from FRRO Goa handed over the six individuals to the BSF, which subsequently deported them to Bangladesh.

Officials further stated that since 2025, the Foreigners Branch of the Goa Police has traced, tracked and facilitated the deportation of 35 illegal Bangladeshi nationals. This includes nine males, seven females and 19 minors.

Goa Police reiterated that action against illegal entry and overstay is being pursued in coordination with the FRRO and other relevant agencies. Authorities have urged members of the public to verify the documents of tenants and workers and to report any suspicious cases to the nearest police station or the Foreigners Branch.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police launched a major city-wide operation, questioning over 2,000 foreigners and detaining dozens of suspected illegal Bangladeshi migrants for verification. This follows a previous drive in January, when 26 people were arrested in areas such as Electronic City and Hebbagodi.

On Wednesday, a similar anti-infiltration operation was conducted in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In one of the year's largest single-location actions, the Versova Police arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals (including 21 transgender individuals, two women, and two men) from the Yari Road area.

They were found residing without valid documents near Shakulshaha Dargah, authorities said.

Officials had further stated that between January 1 and February 20, Mumbai Police detained 113 Bangladeshi nationals, of whom 27 have already been deported.

