'Six and eleven, NDA...': Lalu Yadav taunts Nitish govt after Bihar poll dates announcement

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) A day after the Election Commission announced polling dates for Bihar Assembly elections, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took potshots at the Nitish government, suggesting that the double-engine government in the state was staring at a departure from power.

Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social media and posted cryptic lines from his X handle, writing, "Chhah and Gyarah, NDA – Nau do gyarah” (Six and eleven, NDA nine two eleven).

Though the cryptic tweet doesn’t reveal much, this marks an escalation in his attack on the NDA government in Bihar. This is not the first time Lalu Prasad Yadav has targeted the Bihar government. He often takes sarcastic jibes at the double-engine government through social media posts.

In another post, the RJD chief accused the Nitish government of rampant corruption and breakdown of law and order under his watch.

He also shared a video of Nitish Kumar, where the Bihar Chief Minister’s unusual gesture caught the attention of netizens and also elicited adverse remarks. The event was a virtual skill convocation ceremony for ITI toppers, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented certificates to the students under the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 initiative.

However, the attention shifted to Nitish Kumar as he was seen sitting with folded hands for nearly a minute, thereby giving rivals an opportunity to mock him.

The RJD supremo has also been rallying behind his son, Tejashwi Yadav, from various platforms. He has appealed to the public to elect him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

In one post, he wrote, "Under Tejashwi's leadership, we will create a new Bihar."

Notably, the polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and for the second phase on November 11. The election results will be declared on November 14.

--IANS

mr/skp