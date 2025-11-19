Six accused chargesheeted in J&K CAT record tampering case

Srinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of J&K Crime Branch said on Wednesday that it has submitted the charge sheet against six accused in the high-profile CAT record tampering case in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Srinagar.

In a statement, it said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 87/2022 under Sections 209, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code before the Hon’ble Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar."

The charge sheet has been submitted against the following accused persons -- Pathan Majid Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Dilawar Khan, a resident of Takia Khan, Sopore; Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Mohammad Rather, a resident of Ali Bagh Hygam; Mudasir Yousuf Wani, son of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, a resident of Tujjar Sharief, Sopore; Ghulam Mohammad Reshi, son of Ghulam Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Yamberzal Wani (Harda-Shiva), Sopore; Bashir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Bonpora, Nowpora Sopore; and Anoop Mishra, son of Santosh Kumar Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

“The case originated from a communication highlighting suspected tampering of official documents submitted before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in TA No. 4100/2021 by the office of the Chief Horticulture Officer. Accordingly, a formal case was registered and an investigation started. During the investigation, it was established that records submitted before CAT Srinagar were unlawfully altered while in its custody," the statement mentioned.

The prime accused, Pathan Majid Ahmad Khan, in criminal conspiracy with CAT employee Anoop Mishra and other beneficiary employees, made unauthorised insertions in records regarding their regularisation in the Horticulture Department.

Investigators also recovered at least 12 official seals of different departments/institutions, including the Director of Horticulture, block development officer, Tehsildar, zonal education officer, Principals, Headmasters, etc., from the residence of Pathan Majid Khan.

“Call Detail Records and WhatsApp communications corroborated the conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by the CAT employee Anoop Mishra, as established from the seized cellphone of Pathan Majid Khan. Accordingly, the charge sheet has been submitted before the Hon'ble Court of Law for judicial determination,” the statement added.

--IANS

sq/dpb