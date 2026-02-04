Sivasagar served as the centre of Assam's artistic activity: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday described Sivasagar’s theatrical legacy as a glorious chapter in Assam’s cultural history, saying the region has long served as a nerve centre of artistic and intellectual activity.

Read More

Inaugurating the renovated Sivasagar Natya Mandir, a 125-year-old heritage institution, Sarma traced the evolution of Assamese theatre from the era of the Ahom Swargadeos to modern times.

He said Sivasagar, particularly historic Rangpur, played a pivotal role in shaping theatrical practices, including Bhaona and later modern drama.

The Chief Minister noted that after the Ahom capital shifted from Gargaon to Rangpur, theatre and Bhaona received renewed patronage.

During the reign of Swargadeo Rudra Singha, Sattriya music flourished, while under Swargadeo Rajeshwar Singha, the staging of ‘Ravana Badh’ Bhaona with nearly 700 performers marked a historic moment in Assam’s theatrical tradition.

He said modern theatre gained momentum in the late nineteenth century with the staging of ‘Julius Caesar’ in 1883 and ‘Bhramaranga’ in 1890, both in Sivasagar. In the twentieth century, productions such as ‘Sonit Kuwori’ and ‘Chakradhwaj Singha’ infused theatre with a strong sense of national and cultural identity.

Sarma highlighted Sivasagar’s leadership in technical innovation, pointing to the revolving stage introduced in 1957 as a rare achievement.

He also recalled the contributions of several theatre personalities, playwrights, and institutions that kept the theatrical tradition alive across decades.

Describing the stage as more than a medium of entertainment, the Chief Minister said theatre illuminates society, nurtures new ideas, and guides people towards intellectual growth.

He expressed hope that the reopening of the Sivasagar Natya Mandir would usher in a new era for theatre in Assam, ensuring that the cultural legacy of Rangpur continues to inspire future generations.

--IANS

tdr/dan