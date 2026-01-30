Situations in Myanmar & Bangladesh do not bode well for Northeast India, says Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (retd.), on Friday, cautioned that the unstable political and security situations in neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh pose cause for concern for the Northeast region of India, calling for sustained vigilance and coordinated security measures.

Read More

Participating in a seminar -- 'India's Eastern Horizons -- A New National Security Reality' at the prestigious Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) in Tamil Nadu's Wellington, the Governor said that the situations in Myanmar and Bangladesh are impacting India in an adversarial manner and need to be addressed through diplomatic, political and economic efforts.

He added that only a unified national effort, bringing together institutions, agencies, communities, and stakeholders, can deliver lasting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the region.

The Governor, while drawing from his experience of having served in the Northeastern region, and his first-hand exposure to militancy in various parts of the country, underscored that enduring peace cannot be secured through isolated measures.

He stressed the need for a 'Whole-of-the-Nation Approach', anchored in clear strategic vision, seamless political and governance integration, and the strengthening of economic and industrial capacities.

Highlighting the changing nature of security challenges, Lieutenant General Parnaik (retd.) pointed to the growing importance of technology and the cyber domain, alongside the imperative of fostering societal resilience and ensuring robust internal security.

Addressing the DSSC faculty and 500 student officers, including 44 International student officers from 35 nations of the 81st Staff Course, Governor Parnaik said that India's Northeastern region is an important region which needs to be developed.

He added that uniquely shaped by its rich geography and diverse ethnic communities, whose cultural and social ties naturally extend across neighbouring countries, the shared heritage, traditions, and people-to-people connections of the region continue to transcend them.

Exposing the future military leaders to strategic issues both at the global and national levels, the Governor said that the security dynamics of the Northeastern region are shaped by a complex and multidimensional interplay of external influences, internal ethno-political realities, and the intricate mix of local politics and insurgent movements.

He added that these challenges cannot be viewed in isolation, as they are deeply intertwined with one another and evolve over time.

Governor Parnaik said that the situation is rooted in historical grievances, trans-national tribal linkages, and porous international borders, all of which add layers of sensitivity and complexity to the region's security landscape.

Addressing these issues, he emphasised that the situation requires a nuanced, inclusive, and people-centric approach that balances security concerns with dialogue, development, and respect for the region's unique social fabric.

Highlighting the in-depth ground realities of the entire Northeastern region, the Governor outlined a clear and forward-looking vision for addressing future security and developmental challenges.

He suggested that the way forward lies in adopting comprehensive and well-coordinated measures that are rooted in both strategic foresight and an understanding of the region's unique social and geopolitical context.

The Governor highlighted the remarkable transition and accelerated development of Arunachal Pradesh over the past decade, noting that the state has emerged as a vital pivot of India's Act East Policy and the collective vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that unprecedented investments in connectivity have transformed the landscape, with more than 4,000 kilometres of roads built in the last five years alone, reaching remote and border areas and bringing governance and essential services closer to the people.

The steady expansion of rail and air connectivity has further strengthened Arunachal Pradesh's integration with the rest of the country, unlocking new opportunities for mobility, trade, tourism, and swift emergency response, Governor Parnaik added.

--IANS

sc/khz