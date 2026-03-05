Situation starts improving in Kashmir after pro-Iran protests; restrictions remain in place today

Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) Restrictions continued across Kashmir on Thursday, even as the overall situation has improved and tensions are gradually coming down.

Read More

The situation had become tense in the wake of the protests over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strikes in Iran.

Authorities said restrictions will remain in place throughout the Valley for the day, and no protests or gatherings of people will be allowed to maintain law and order.

Contingents of police and the CRPF were deployed on the ground at all sensitive locations in Srinagar district and other districts in the Valley.

Barricades and blockades at road intersections were placed to enforce restrictions.

These restrictions are being more strictly enforced in areas dominated by the Shia Muslim population in Srinagar and other districts.

Despite the authorities continuing precautionary measures, the situation was obviously improving in the Valley as people in ones and twos moved out to buy essentials of life in the uptown areas of Srinagar city and all other district headquarters of the Valley.

Except for the city centre Lal Chowk, where barricades, tin sheets and concertina wires were placed to enforce restrictions, shops in other areas of uptown Srinagar started business as usual.

As tensions started easing out, security forces also showed lenient behaviour towards people coming out to resume normal activities of life wherever such activities were possible.

Reports from other district headquarters indicate that markets have started opening with people coming out to buy the essentials of life.

The office-goers in Srinagar city, except for the old city areas, came out to resume their duties in the morning as they did elsewhere in the Valley.

Schools, colleges and universities continued to remain closed for the day and will reopen after March 7.

All exams scheduled up to March 7 have been postponed by Kashmir University, cluster university and the Central University.

Internet services will also continue to be available at 2G speed, while services on prepaid mobile phones will continue to remain suspended till further notice.

Authorities have also lodged FIRs against some people for uploading objectionable content on the Internet. MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, are among those against whom FIRs have been lodged for allegedly posting provocative content.

These restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure following protests in parts of the Valley over the death of Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli bombing.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday interacted with members of the civil society, including those from the religious, social and business communities in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah also offered prayers for those, including Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and others, killed in recent developments in Iran.

The Chief Minister called for peace and communal harmony after meeting civil society groups in Srinagar, urging people to express their emotions and grievances peacefully while upholding the spirit of brotherhood and unity.

--IANS

sq/dpb