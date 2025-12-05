SIT to file 3500-page charge sheet in Zubeen Garg's death case: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg will file its charge sheet between December 6 and December 12, well ahead of the court-mandated deadline of December 18.

Sarma said timely submission was “crucial” as any delay beyond the stipulated date could enable the accused to seek bail.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the investigation had been completed, and the SIT had compiled nearly 3,500 pages of documents.

A meeting with the Advocate General was held to finalise the next steps, he added.

“The charge sheet will be filed within the specified timeframe,” Sarma said, noting that the state would also request a fast-track court from the Gauhati High Court to expedite trial proceedings.

The SIT, headed by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, has been working intensively since Garg died in Singapore on September 19.

Investigating officer Rosie Kalita and a nine-member team reportedly worked till late at night over the past week to consolidate evidence, witness testimonies and forensic records.

Sarma reiterated that the probe treats the case as murder, diverging from the Singapore Police’s preliminary assessment, which did not indicate foul play.

The charge sheet will include statements from nearly 300 individuals, including complainants and Garg’s wife, Garima. It will also incorporate partial reports from Singapore Police and medical authorities, findings from Assam-based forensic experts, and accounts of those present at the North East India Festival, where the singer was supposed to perform before he accidentally passed away on a sea outing.

Seven individuals remain in judicial custody, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, Assam Police DSP and cousin Sandipan Garg, drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami, co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borah.

Investigators are also probing alleged financial irregularities, including transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore in accounts linked to the PSOs.

With public sentiment running high over the death of the 52-year-old cultural icon, the state government maintains that the SIT will proceed strictly on evidence while ensuring the chargesheet withstands judicial scrutiny.

