SIT to conduct court-mandated scientific examination at Sabarimala tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (IANS) In a crucial step in the probe into the alleged disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the hill shrine to prepare for a comprehensive scientific examination scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police officials said the inspection commenced after 1 p.m. on Sunday, following the mandatory Deva Anujna (divine permission) rituals.

The SIT team, led by DySP S. Sasidharan, the investigation officer, arrived at Pampa on Sunday morning and later proceeded to Sannidhanam, where they will remain stationed until the procedure is completed.

Forensic specialists, including chemical analysts and technical experts, will join the operation to ensure the examination is conducted in accordance with the Kerala High Court's directives.

The scientific examination was proposed after concerns surfaced regarding the loss of gold from the temple's Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in 2019.

To ascertain the extent of the alleged depletion, the SIT recently approached the Kerala High Court seeking approval to undertake a detailed forensic assessment.

Responding to the request, the court issued specific instructions.

It directed investigators to weigh the Dwarapalaka idol plates and the side pillar plates, take measurements of their surface areas, and collect samples of the gold cladding.

These samples will be analysed to determine purity, thickness, and overall quality. The court further instructed the team to collect copper samples from the Dwarapalaka plates and door frames to enable comparative studies.

The analyses will include advanced scientific techniques such as spectroscopic examination, electrical conductivity testing, and micro-structural evaluation to detect any possible variation in composition.

These methods are expected to help establish whether gold layers were tampered with, removed, or replaced.

The SIT initially planned to complete the scientific tests on November 15, before the start of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

However, the Thanthri (Chief Priest) advised that any examination of temple structures or deities should be conducted only after completing the Deva Anujna rituals.

Following this, the High Court modified its earlier directive, ordering that the procedure be carried out only after Ucha Pooja and the temple's closure at 1 p.m. on Monday.

With the divine rituals scheduled and the expert team in place, the SIT is expected to complete the entire scientific examination in a single session on Monday, marking a key milestone in the ongoing investigation into the temple's missing gold.

