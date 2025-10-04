SIT of Assam Police records statement of Zubeen Garg's wife and sister

Guwahati, Oct 4 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police, which is probing the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, on Saturday recorded the statements of his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur.

Confirming the development, Investigating Officer Moramee Das said: “I recorded the statements of Garima Saikia Garg and Palmee Borthakur today. Since the investigation is in progress, I cannot make further comments at this stage.”

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the fourth edition of the North East India Festival, organised by entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta and his firm.

According to primary reports, the celebrated singer drowned while swimming in the sea. Following his death, more than 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam, naming Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and several others, including band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta.

Acting on these complaints, the Assam Police’s CID took charge of the investigation. So far, the festival organiser, Garg’s manager, and two band members have been arrested.

They were presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court and remanded to 14 days in police custody.

Officials said custodial questioning is underway to unravel the sequence of events that led to Garg’s sudden demise. The SIT is continuing to examine evidence, question witnesses, and verify claims to ascertain whether negligence, lapses, or deliberate foul play were involved.

Investigators have emphasised that the probe will remain “transparent and time-bound".

In a parallel move, the Governor of Assam has set up a One-Man Commission of Inquiry to examine the broader circumstances surrounding the singer’s death abroad.

Headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, the commission was notified on October 3 under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The commission’s mandate includes looking into the sequence of events before and after Garg’s death, probing whether there were any shortcomings on the part of organisers or officials, and assessing if external elements or conspiracy contributed to the tragedy.

Zubeen Garg, revered as a cultural icon of Assam, leaves behind a grieving fan base across the Northeast and beyond, even as investigators continue their search for answers.

--IANS

tdr/pgh