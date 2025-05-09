Sirens echo across Jammu as 'blasts' trigger blackout; CM Omar Abdullah issues urgent advisory (Ld)

Jammu, May 10 (IANS) Jammu city plunged into darkness late Friday evening after a series of blasts were heard across the region, prompting authorities to sound emergency alarms and urge citizens to stay indoors.

The incident has occurred amid escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, following India’s targeted drone strikes under Operation Sindoor earlier this week, which destroyed multiple terror hideouts across Pakistan and PoK.

Officials confirmed that the blasts were likely the result of cross-border shelling by Pakistan, a retaliatory move that has raised tensions along the border and sent shockwaves through civilian areas in Jammu.

As panic spread, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to the social media platform X to confirm the situation and issue an urgent advisory to residents.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," Abdullah posted on X.

He also shared a haunting image of Jammu city engulfed in darkness, with a caption that quickly went viral:

"Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

In a direct appeal to the public, the Chief Minister called for calm and vigilance:

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu, please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories, and we will get through this together."

As per the sources, drones have also been sighted at some locations, ranging near the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets.

Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces, the sources stated.

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” they added.

Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

On Friday, CM Omar Abdullah drove to Jammu city after Thursday's failed missile and drone strikes by Pakistan.

He enquired about the well-being of the injured being treated at the government medical college hospital.

The CM also went to the camps to find out about the relief being provided to people who had been moved out of the vulnerable areas. Pakistan troops have also started heavy mortar shelling in the Jammu and Samba area of the border in Jammu.

It is still being ascertained whether the loud blasts heard in Jammu city are due to the enemy’s artillery fire or due to drones sent from across the border.

The Army said drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and in Pathankot in Punjab. The army also said the air defence operation has been started, and the drones are now being engaged.

Warming sirens were also heard in Srinagar city.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed across Jammu, and multiple checkpoints have been reinforced. The district administration has activated emergency protocols, and drone surveillance is reportedly underway to assess threats and damage.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the psychological impact of the blackout and repeated explosions has been significant. Markets shut early, and public transport came to a halt as fear and uncertainty gripped the city.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are expected to hold a press briefing later tonight.

