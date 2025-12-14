SIR: Progeny mapping identifies Bengal voter who became father of two sons at age of five!

Kolkata, Dec 14 (IANS) "Progeny mapping" in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal identified a voter who became a father of two sons at the age of five!

Sounds inconceivable - but this voter has been found in Part 175 of the Mangalkot assembly constituency in the East Burdwan district.

Serial numbers 438 and 440 in Part 175 of Mangalkot assembly constituency are those of brothers Lakkhi Majhi, 60, and Sagar Majijhi, 59, respectively.

However, the duo identified Saroj Majhi, 64, as their father. This means that Saroj Majhi became a father of two sons when he was just five years old.

The serial number of Saroj Majhi in Part 175 of the Mangalkot Assembly constituency is 437. Both Lakkhi Majhi and Sagar Majijhi were not voters in 2002, the last time when SIR was conducted in West Bengal, and hence they came under the category of "progeny mapping" voters.

Self-mapping voters are those who have names both in the current voters’ list as of October 27, 2025, as well as in the voters’ list in 2002.

On the other hand, progeny-mapping voters are those who do not have their own names but their parents’ names in the voters’ list for 2002.

"The Commission has decided to summon both these brothers during the course of the hearing on the claims and objections, and ask them to explain the abnormal age difference with that of their father. If found that they have provided false documents to get their names retained in the voters’ list or the possibility that Saroj Majhi is not their father in reality, the Election Commission of India will take strong legal actions against them," a Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) source said.

The ECI had already identified over 1.60 lakh voters in whose cases a "weird" family-tree data had been detected in the course of "progeny mapping".

Such voters with "weird family tree data" are those who have applied for retention names in the voters’ list through "progeny mapping" instead of "self-mapping" despite attaining the age of 45 years or above.

"The last time that the SIR was conducted in West Bengal was in 2002. So those who are of the age of 45 years or above would have become voters in 2002, considering that the minimum age for being a voter is 18 years. There lies the question of why such voters who are 45 years or above now did not enrol themselves as voters in 2002, and hence they had to depend on ‘progeny mapping’ instead of ‘self mapping’ in the ongoing SIR to retain their names in the voters’ list," a CEO’s office source said.

The second category of such voters with weird family-tree data includes those whose fathers were just 15 years of age or even lower at the time of becoming the fathers of the voters concerned. As per initial estimates of the Commission, the number of such voters is around 12 lakh.

The third category of such voters includes those whose fathers and mothers have the same name, and the figure on this count, as per initial estimates, is around 13 lakh.

The fourth category of such voters is those whose grandfathers were just 40 years old or even lower while becoming the grandfathers, and the figure on this count, as per initial estimates, is around 3.50 lakh.

--IANS

src/vd