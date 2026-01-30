SIR issue rocks Rajasthan Assembly; heated exchange between LoP and Minister

Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) The issue of irregularities in the SIR rocked the Rajasthan Assembly during the Zero Hour. A heated exchange ensued between the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister on this issue.

Earlier, the Speaker allowed Congress MLA Zakir Hussain Gaisawat to raise the issue of irregularities in the SIR through a slip.

As soon as Zakir Hussain Gaisawat started speaking, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel objected, saying, "This issue cannot be raised here. The work of preparing the voter list is the responsibility of the Election Commission. The Rajasthan government has no role in this."

A heated exchange broke out between the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tika Ram Jully and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister on this issue. The situation in the House became chaotic.

Amidst the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House proceedings until 2 p.m., five minutes before the lunch break.

Jully said, "If the Speaker has given permission, how can you object? We are only asking where these applications came from. There is a provision for punishment in this matter. Who were the people who submitted the fake forms in the SIR? Please order an investigation."

Earlier, during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the atmosphere in the House became heated during the response to questions related to social security pensions and OBC scholarships. LoP Jully expressed displeasure over the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister's response regarding the OBC scholarship figures. During this time, Jully shouted at the minister, saying, "If you don't want to answer, then we will leave from here."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel objected to the sudden outburst, saying that the LoP's behaviour was not appropriate. Jully, however, objected to the ministers interrupting him, saying that such behaviour was unacceptable. Following this, the Congress MLAs walked out of the Assembly.

