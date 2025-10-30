SIR in Bengal: CEO’s office opens multiple communication channels to update voters about BLOs

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) In an attempt to make things convenient for voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, has opened multiple channels to update the voters about the booth-level officers for the respective areas.

The CEO’s office has decided to widely publicize the details of the BLOs for the respective areas, along with their mobile numbers, so that in case of any inconvenience faced, the voters would be able to directly contact the BLO concerned and get the issues addressed.

“The details of the BLOs, including the mobile numbers, will be available at the respective websites of the CEO’s office as well as that of the offices of the district magistrates, who are also the district electoral officers. At the same time there will be area-wise awareness drives to make the voters aware of the details of the BLOs for the respective areas,” an insider from the CEO’s office said.

The SIR for 12 Indian states, including West Bengal, was announced earlier this week. The first stage of the three-stage SIR will begin from November 4.

In the first phase, the BLOs will reach every doorstep with the enumeration forms and collect the details of the voters concerned. At the end of the first phase, the draft voters’ list in the state will be announced.

The CEO’s office, at the same time, has decided to open multiple channels for helping the voters to submit their duly-filled enumeration forms. Either they can submit the enumeration forms to the BLOs who reach their doorsteps or they can visit the electoral registration office of the area and submit the forms there.

“In case if any voter will remain outside during the first stage, he or she will be able to visit the CEO’s office website and fill up the enumeration forms there online. In case of any voters residing outside for professional purposes, any one of his or her family members will sign and submit on his or her behalf. However, the signatory must write the applicant's name and the relationship with him or her. Remember, a voter’s name will be enlisted in the draft list only after he or she submits the duly filled-up enumeration forms,” the CEO’s office insider said.

All these initiatives, according to him, are taken to make the process convenient for the voters.

--IANS

src/rad