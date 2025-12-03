SIR exercise: Rajasthan goes digital-first; tops India in census form digitisation and voter mapping

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) Rajasthan has once again demonstrated that when planning, technology, and coordinated execution align, excellence follows. The state has secured the top position in the country in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The achievement reflects the efficiency and credibility of the Election Department and marks a benchmark for other states.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that out of a total 5.46 crore enumeration forms, more than 5.43 crore have been uploaded to ECI-Net, recording an impressive 99.5 per cent completion ahead of schedule.

This exceptional progress highlights Rajasthan’s strong digital infrastructure and well-managed field coordination, demonstrating how technology and ground-level effort can work in tandem.

Rajasthan is also leading in voter mapping, with the state achieving over 95 per cent mapping overall.

Notably, nine assembly constituencies -- Kapasan, Baytu, Salumbar, Lohawat, Nagar, Sikri, Osian, Shahpura and Bamanwas — have crossed the 99 per cent mapping milestone. Kapasan stands highest, mapping 99.46 per cent of its 2.73 lakh voters, meaning only around 1,500 individuals are now required to submit documents during the revision process.

Mapping ensures improved accuracy, better voter services, and smooth voter roll verification without additional paperwork. Mahajan noted that this progress is rooted in the efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) working across 46,000 polling stations.

Their door-to-door verification and timely updates have ensured high accuracy of voter records. Rajasthan has also emerged as an outstanding performer in digitisation, with Barmer, Salumbar, Balotra, Jhalawar, Phalodi, Bharatpur, Churu, Dausa and Baran achieving 100 per cent digitisation, becoming role models for the nation.

He emphasised that SIR is not just a data-driven exercise but a collective responsibility carried out with integrity, transparency and precision.

Rajasthan's performance marks a significant milestone towards creating more accurate, voter-friendly and technologically advanced electoral rolls.

