SIR exercise: Rajasthan emerges as model for electoral transparency, says official

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Innovations introduced by the Rajasthan Election Department to strengthen the electoral process and make it more transparent and voter-centric are drawing national attention, an official said.

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The technological initiatives and administrative reforms implemented during the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls–2026 (SIR) have begun to inspire several other states, many of which are exploring the adoption of similar measures.

In this context, Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan recently visited Uttarakhand to participate in an orientation programme related to the upcoming SIR campaign.

During the visit, he was received at the office of Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer B.V.R.C. Purushottam.

The two officials held detailed discussions on various aspects of implementing the Special Summary Revision campaign effectively.

Senior officials of the Uttarakhand Election Department were also present during the meeting, including Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Prakash Chandra, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das.

The discussions focused on procedures, technological innovations and administrative mechanisms adopted by Rajasthan to ensure accuracy and efficiency in the preparation of electoral rolls.

The Rajasthan delegation accompanying Mahajan included Joint Chief Electoral Officer (IT) M.A. Tiwari and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Narendra Meena.

Earlier, teams from the election departments of Odisha and Maharashtra had also visited Rajasthan to study the implementation of the SIR process in the state.

The visiting teams praised the system as streamlined, technologically advanced and highly voter-centric.

They observed that Rajasthan’s approach to ensuring the accuracy and completeness of electoral rolls could serve as a model for other states.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said the positive response from various states was encouraging for the Rajasthan Election Department.

He added that such recognition motivates the department to continue strengthening the electoral system through modern technology and transparent processes.

According to him, the initiatives undertaken during the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls–2026 are gradually emerging as a national model.

In the coming years, these efforts are expected to further improve the quality of electoral rolls and enhance the credibility and transparency of the electoral system across the country.

--IANS

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