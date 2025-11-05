SIR exercise: Over 30 lakh enumeration forms distributed across Rajasthan in 2 days

Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is being smoothly implemented across Rajasthan, with over 30 lakh enumeration forms distributed door-to-door by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within just two days of the campaign's launch.

Chittorgarh and Alwar districts have retained the top positions for two consecutive days due to their efficient distribution strategies, officials said.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan informed that printing and distribution of new Enumeration Forms (EFs) for all existing voters have begun in 199 assembly constituencies, and that all SIR-related activities are progressing as per the prescribed schedule.

Mahajan said that voter lists for all states have been uploaded to [https://voters.eci.gov.in] which is also linked to the Chief Electoral Officer's official website. If names of voters’ family members -- such as parents, grandparents, or others -- are present in previous SIR voter lists, genealogical mapping is being conducted using verified family relationships.

So far, 84.98 per cent of voters above 40 years of age and 53.28 per cent of voters aged 40 and below have been successfully mapped with their family records. This brings the total mapping coverage in Rajasthan to 68.17 per cent.

These voters will only be required to fill in basic information in the enumeration form and will not need to submit any supporting documents again.

The leading districts in the mapping exercise are Barmer, Nagaur, Balotra, Jalore, and Dausa, while Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Sriganganagar, and Ajmer have been advised to accelerate their progress.

Mahajan noted that mapping offers significant convenience to voters -- those whose names match any previous voter list in the country after the last SIR will not be required to submit documents again.

Between November 4 and December 4, BLOs would be delivering two-copy enumeration forms to every household. These forms include pre-printed details such as the voter's name, EPIC number, address, voter list serial number, Assembly constituency, etc.

Voters are required to verify these details and fill in additional information including their father’s or guardian's name, mother's name, spouse's name, and mobile number.

Mahajan appealed to all eligible voters to actively participate in ensuring a clean, accurate, and updated voter list by December 4, fulfilling their democratic responsibility by submitting completed enumeration forms along with a recent colour photograph to their respective BLOs.

--IANS

arc/pgh