SIR aimed at curbing illegal infiltration: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday responded strongly to the ongoing debate surrounding the Special Revision of electoral rolls in the state, asserting that the government’s actions are driven by public concern over illegal infiltration and mounting demographic pressure, and not by any intent to target a particular community.

Reacting to criticism from the Congress and other opposition parties, the Chief Minister said there is widespread anxiety among the people of Assam over illegal immigration, which, he warned, poses a serious threat to the identity, culture and limited resources of indigenous Assamese communities.

He stressed that the resistance seen across the state is not directed against any religious or linguistic group but against illegal Bangladeshi infiltration.

“The people of Assam are united in protecting their land, culture and future. This is not a conflict between religions. It is a clear divide between indigenous Assamese citizens and illegal infiltrators,” Sarma said, adding that Assamese people, irrespective of their faith, stand together on this issue.

The Chief Minister underlined that the state government would not compromise on Assam’s identity and would continue to act firmly, strictly within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

He said safeguarding the rights and dignity of indigenous people remains a top priority of his government. Sarma also dismissed claims made by Congress leaders regarding electoral victories, saying such assertions lack credibility.

He accused the Congress of consistently ignoring the genuine concerns of the people of Assam, particularly on the sensitive issue of illegal immigration, which, he said, has led to the party steadily losing public confidence in the state.

The Chief Minister said the Special Revision of voter lists is a legally mandated exercise aimed at ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. He added that accurate and updated electoral rolls are essential for free and fair elections and for preserving democratic values.

According to the government, the revision process seeks to remove genuine discrepancies while protecting the rights of eligible Indian citizens. Sarma reiterated that the issue has been deliberately politicised by the opposition to create confusion and fear.

“Our fight is not against any community but against illegality. Assam will not surrender its identity,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Sarma said that both as the Chief Minister and as an Assamese, he would continue to stand firm in defence of the state’s interests.

He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Assam’s identity and ensuring justice, dignity and security for its people, while urging citizens to remain united against illegal infiltration and misinformation.

--IANS

tdr/dan