Singing Vande Mataram will be compulsory in schools, educational institutions: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur, Nov 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that singing 'Vande Mataram' will be made mandatory in all schools and educational institutions across the state.

Addressing the 'Ekta Yatra' and Vande Mataram singing event in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said, "There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram... We will make its singing compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh so that a sense of reverence and respect is invoked in everyone towards Bharat Mata and Matrubhoomi."

The Chief Minister also mentioned that from 1896 to 1922, Vande Mataram was sung at every Congress session, but in 1923, when Mohammad Ali Jauhar became the Congress president, he walked out as soon as the song began and refused to participate.

"That opposition to Vande Mataram became one of the unfortunate causes of India's Partition," he said.

"If the Congress had respected India's nationalism through 'Vande Mataram' by removing Mohammad Ali Jauhar from the post of the party president at that time, the partition might not have happened," he added.

He also called out the Opposition, stating, "On October 31, people do not participate in programmes honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary but shamefully attend events honouring Jinnah. We must remember that if our national heroes are not respected, what will happen to our nation?"

"No new Jinnah should ever arise within India, and if anyone dares to follow in his footsteps, they must be stopped before they pose a threat," he added.

The announcement came just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a year-long commemoration of "Vande Mataram" to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

The celebration will take place over the course of a year, honouring the iconic song that inspired India's freedom struggle and continues to serve as a symbol of national pride and unity.

Vande Mataram was composed by the legendary poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' as part of Chattopadhyay's novel 'Anandamath'.

--IANS

sd/dpb