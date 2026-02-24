Since when have protests in our country become a conspiracy, asks mother of arrested IYC leader Chib

Jammu, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajni Bala, mother of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib, on Tuesday reacted to his arrest by the Delhi Police over the shirtless protest at the India AI Impact Summit, questioning "since when have protests in the country become a conspiracy."

Speaking to IANS, Rajni Bala said, "He was arrested yesterday. I don't understand, since when protesting in our country has become a conspiracy. I don't know in this country from which time, protests have become conspiracy? The Constitution has given us the right to protest if the government does anything wrong."

She further added, "Also, if someone wants to raise their voices for the youth and countrymen, then, they have the right to hold protests. The Constitution has given us this right. Where is the conspiracy in this?"

Responding to allegations against her son, she said, "Everyone is saying that Uday Bhanu's hand is behind this. He is the Youth Congress President, so it is understood that everything happens on his say."

"All workers work by taking suggestions and then hold protests. I don't know why the Union government is taking this matter so personally, as to why they held a shirtless protest," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday remanded Uday Bhanu Chib to four days of police custody following his arrest in connection with the shirtless protest held during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Chib was produced before the Patiala House Court after his arrest by the Delhi Police earlier in the day.

The investigating agency sought seven days of custodial interrogation, submitting that Chib was the “main conspirator and mastermind” behind the incident.

Opposing the plea, the defence argued against prolonged custody, while the prosecution contended that custodial interrogation was essential to uncover the larger conspiracy.

After hearing both sides, the Patiala House Court granted four days of police custody for further investigation.

According to the grounds of arrest, Chib has been accused of being the main conspirator in organising an unlawful assembly on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit and Expo 2026, where alleged anti-national slogans were raised and attempts were allegedly made to incite a riot-like situation.

