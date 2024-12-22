"Since Pandit Nehru to date, Congress disrespected Ambedkar": Union Minister Ranjan Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Sunday criticised the Congress party, stating that it has disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar since the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while asserting that only the BJP has accorded due respect to the father of the Indian Constitution.

"From the time of Pandit Nehru until now, the Congress has disrespected BR Ambedkar. It is the BJP that has given Babasaheb the respect he deserves," the Union Minister said.

Singh also commented on the recent protests by Congress at Makar Dwar in Parliament. He noted that when Congress staged protests there, NDA members would use a side passage to enter Parliament. However, during the NDA's protest, Congress leaders attempted to enter through the main door, an action Singh claimed demonstrated their "intentions" and accused them of acting with the "sole purpose of pushing and shoving."

"The Congress party used to protest daily at Makar Dwar, and we would use the side entrance. On the day the NDA protested, Congress leaders tried to enter through the same door, showing their intention to engage in pushing and shoving," Singh said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress MPs, including KC Venugopal, K Suresh, and Manickam Tagore, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that INDIA Bloc MPs were physically obstructed from entering Parliament and that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was manhandled by three MPs from the ruling party.

In their letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Congress MPs claimed they were protesting peacefully and marching from Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue to Makar Dwar in Parliament.

In contrast, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after being pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed he was standing on the stairs when another MP fell on him, resulting in a head injury.

Rahul Gandhi denied the allegation, stating that he was trying to enter Parliament when he too was pushed and threatened by BJP MPs protesting near the entrance. Gandhi further alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

Meanwhile, both Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. (ANI)

