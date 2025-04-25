Similipal becomes India's 107th national park, Odisha's 2nd

Mayurbanj (Odisha) [India], April 25 (ANI): Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve has been conferred the status of National Park. With this, Similipal has become the state's second national park after Bhitarkanika and 107th in the country.

The reserve is renowned for its rich biodiversity and majestic wildlife, including Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, gaur, and Chausingha.

"Similipal has been officially declared as a National Park today, marking a landmark achievement in Odisha's conservation efforts and reaffirming the state's commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity and natural heritage," Odisha's Forest, Environment and Climate Change department wrote on X.

Similipal has been officially declared as National Park today, marking a landmark achievement in Odisha’s conservation efforts and reaffirming the state’s commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity and natural heritage. pic.twitter.com/ICWyjLagsN — Odisha Forest, Env. and Climate Change Department (@ForestDeptt) April 24, 2025



Speaking with ANI, Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Samrat Gouda said that their long-standing efforts to revive Similipal had paid off.

"We're delighted to share that the Odisha government has declared Similipal as a national park. This marks the second national park in Odisha and the 107th in India. Our long-standing efforts to revive Similipal have paid off, with a notable increase in tiger numbers," Samrat Gauda said.

Sampat Gauda informed that the core area of approximately 845 square kilometres has been declared a national park.

"We'll continue to manage it according to the rules and regulations, further enhancing conservation efforts. This recognition is a significant milestone for Similipal Tiger Reserve," he added.

Similpal has been part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves since 2009. The park offers various tourist activities, including Safari,Nature Camps. The declaration of Similipal as a national park is a proud moment for the district and the state, and it will have a positive impact on the local economy and conservation efforts.

The declaration is expected to boost tourism in the region, attracting visitors from worldwide. This influx of tourists will likely generate employment opportunities and revenue for the local population. The national park status will also enhance conservation efforts, protecting the reserve's unique ecosystem and wildlife. (ANI)