Sikkim: SKM dismisses Oppn allegations as politically motivated

Gangtok, July 19 (IAN) The ruling party in the hill state, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), on Saturday vehemently denied allegations by the opposition Citizen Action Party (CAP) that its youth president, Lakpa Moktan, instigated an attack on CAP members outside Sadar Police Station on July 17, calling the accusations "baseless and politically motivated."

SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling accused CAP of attempting to divert attention from the State Vigilance Department’s ongoing anti-corruption drive and targeting party leaders out of frustration.

Khaling asserted that Moktan had no involvement in the incident and challenged CAP to provide evidence.

“Lakpa Moktan is innocent. There is zero proof against him. It would take them a hundred years to produce a youth leader of his calibre,” he said.

He further alleged that CAP was avoiding direct criticism of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay due to his popularity and instead attacking other SKM leaders.

The confrontation occurred near Sadar Police Station after CAP members allegedly obstructed vigilance officials. SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnet stated that twelve CAP members were named in an FIR for blocking officials for over three hours.

“The police acted based on the FIR and arrested only those identified. Later, some individuals voluntarily demanded arrest, though their names were not in the FIR. This proves our police work impartially - punishing the guilty, protecting the innocent,” Basnet said.

He also claimed that CAP’s protests were not spontaneous but driven by fear of exposure in corruption cases linked to the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government.

“Since May, the Vigilance Department has conducted large-scale raids, including outside Sikkim, probing corruption in hydroelectric projects and other schemes. CAP’s agitation suggests they are shielding someone involved in pre-2019 scams,” Basnet alleged.

Khaling also addressed criticism over the reappointment of a retired divisional engineer in the Vigilance Department, stating it was for technical expertise.

“Police are not engineers. The investigation required specialist knowledge, hence the appointment. Unlike the SDF, which used vigilance for political vendettas, we prioritise professionalism,” he said.

SKM spokesperson Krishna Lepcha compared CAP’s tactics to those of the former SDF regime.

“Their rhetoric and baseless accusations mirror SDF’s methods. Their leader, Ganesh Rai, was part of the SDF for 25 years - what did he do for the youth then? Now they preach clean governance, but their past speaks otherwise,” Lepcha said.

Khaling also criticised CAP’s contradictory stance on bureaucratic extensions.

“First, they protest pensions, then job extensions. They lack clarity. While we halted routine extensions, some reappointments are necessary for public interest,” he stated.

The SKM maintains that CAP’s allegations are a desperate attempt to undermine the ruling party amid growing public support for the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

--IANS

tdr/dan