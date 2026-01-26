Sikkim marks Republic Day with grand parade at Paljor Stadium

Gangtok, Jan 26 (IANS) Sikkim celebrated the 77th Republic Day with full state honours at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Monday, as Governor Om Prakash Mathur unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at an impressive ceremonial parade, reflecting the state’s commitment to constitutional values and public service.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, along with senior ministers, legislators, top civil and police officials, and a large gathering of citizens, attended the state-level celebration. The event underscored Sikkim’s respect for democratic traditions and the contributions of government personnel across departments.

A colourful and disciplined parade was one of the highlights of the ceremony. Marching contingents included personnel from the Sikkim Police, Sikkim Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Forest Guards, and a special contingent of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion from Arunachal Pradesh.

The participation of the Arunachal Pradesh IRB added an inter-state dimension to the celebrations, symbolising unity and cooperation among northeastern states.

The Arunachal Pradesh IRB contingent was led by Commandant Michael Sambyo, with 31 jawans marching smartly under the command of Sub-Inspector Karmar Kamki, who served as the platoon commander.

Their crisp drill and synchronised movements drew appreciation from dignitaries and spectators alike.

As part of the celebrations, Meritorious Service Awards were conferred on government officials and personnel for their dedicated and exemplary service in their respective fields. Among the award recipients were Rinzing Paljor Bhutia, Superintendent of Police (Vigilance); Rajiv Philip, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT); Anil Kumar Bagdas, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel; and Pravin Lamichaney, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gangtok.

Several other officials were also honoured, including Dr Narapati Sharma, Scientific Officer, Department of Science and Technology; Birkha Bahadur Gurung, Sub-Inspector, Excise Department; La Dorjee Bhutia, Sub-Inspector, Geyzing and others.

The Republic Day programme concluded with a renewed pledge by officials and citizens to uphold the Constitution, strengthen governance, and work collectively for the continued progress and welfare of Sikkim.

