Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of the state in the national capital on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the President with the souvenir, a commemorative coin and postage stamp released to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years of Sikkim’s integration as a state of the Indian Union.

Describing the occasion as a proud and historic moment, the Chief Minister expressed that the gesture symbolized the unity and aspirations of the people of Sikkim.

The commemorative items were presented as part of the state’s ongoing celebrations recognizing its five-decade journey of development and harmony within the Indian federation.

“I had the honour of calling on the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji, in New Delhi and extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of Sikkim. During our meeting, I had the privilege of presenting the souvenir and the commemorative coin, and stamp issued to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years of Sikkim’s journey as a state of the Indian Union. It was a proud moment to share this milestone and the collective spirit of our people with the highest office of the nation,” he said on X after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur called on the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Vice President of various ongoing developmental initiatives in Sikkim and discussed matters of mutual interest concerning the state’s progress. Issues related to infrastructure, education, tourism, and welfare of the people of Sikkim were also discussed.

Continuing the series of meetings with several dignitaries in the national capital, Governor Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office in the national capital.

