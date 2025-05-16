Sikkim CM leads Tiranga march on statehood day, tricolour waves high in Gangtok

Gangtok, May 16 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay led a rally of Tiranga March from MG Marg in Gangtok on Friday.

The rally, which commenced from MG Marg, culminated at Paljor Stadium for the grand celebration of 50 years of Statehood.

The rally also pays tribute to the Indian Army and celebrates the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The rally, held under the banner of the National Flag Movement, also had the objective of inculcating a sense of national pride, unity, and responsibility among the general public.

Participants carried the Tricolour through the streets of Gangtok, raising slogans of patriotism and national unity.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, Mayor GMC, Deputy Mayor GMC, Zilla Panchayats, Councillors, Panchayats, Heads of Departments, Officers, representatives of all the ethnic community associations, students, and the general public.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their greetings to the people of Sikkim on the Statehood Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim is widely admired for its boundless natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warmth of its people. As one of India's most environmentally conscious states, Sikkim has set remarkable examples of sustainable development, showcasing harmonious coexistence with nature. I extend my best wishes to all residents of Sikkim for a future full of prosperity and well-being," President Murmu said on X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Sikkim Statehood Day was celebrated in other parts of the country also. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the celebrations in the Delhi Secretariat, where she said the Delhi government will take care of people of Sikkim residing in the national capital.

--IANS

tdr/skp