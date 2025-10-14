Sikkim: Citizens can now reach out to govt directly through ‘Connect to CM

Gangtok, Oct 14 (IANS) People of Sikkim can now reach out directly to the government through the ‘Connect to CM’ system to raise any issues or grievances, a senior official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the ‘Connect to CM’ initiative on Monday at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, and the system became operational on Tuesday.

Secretary, CMO, Karma Namgyal Bhutia said that the ‘Connect to CM’ is a citizen-centric initiative aimed at bringing governance closer to the people, allowing them to raise their issues and concerns directly with the government.

Briefing the media, Secretary Bhutia said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery.

He added that ‘Connect to CM’ allows a citizen to directly voice their concerns, seek assistance, and communicate with the Chief Minister’s Office.

Bhutia said that the service became operational on Tuesday (October 14) and can be accessed through two dedicated phone numbers -- 80016-81188 and 93327-81188 -- available from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. throughout the year, including on government holidays and festivals.

He said: “Similar initiatives may exist in other states, but ours is unique as it operates around the year.”

The system ensures that every grievance is recorded and acted upon, the official said, adding that after a call is made, citizens will receive a follow-up call within 48 hours from the CMO updating them on the status of their issue.

Callers are required to keep identification documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, and Certificate of Identification (COI) ready for verification.

Initially, ten trained tele-operators stationed at the CMO will manage the system, Bhutia said. The government has also identified and trained monitoring assistants at the Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) level to help citizens scan and upload documents to the official email ID.

Additionally, awareness and sensitisation programmes will be conducted at the ward level to ensure that every citizen is informed about the initiative.

The CMO official said ‘Connect to CM’ is part of the government’s broader vision of ‘Aangan Ma Sarkar’ (government at the Doorstep), focusing on inclusive and participatory governance.

“This system will supplement ongoing programmes and further our goal to ‘connect the unconnected,’ ensuring good governance and citizen empowerment,” he added.

