Sikkim celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, CM Tamang leads state event

Gangtok, Aug 12 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Tuesday, led the state-level programme at Manan Kendra, organised by the State government as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Governor Om Prakash Mathur, and all the participants for the successful implementation of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

He said that the event formed a part of India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and Sikkim's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

CM Tamang explained the significance of the National Flag, saying that saffron symbolises courage and sacrifice, white represents truth and peace, green denotes nature and prosperity, and the Ashoka Chakra signifies progress, justice, and righteousness.

The Chief Minister added that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aims to strengthen the emotional connection between citizens and the Tiranga (national flag), thereby reinforcing patriotism.

He said that Sikkim is known for its natural heritage, clean environment, social harmony, and peaceful coexistence, and has emerged as a model state in environmental stewardship.

He mentioned that the 'One District One Product' initiative has gained momentum in the state under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Constitution grants both rights and duties, and urged citizens to participate in national events as acts of pride rather than as holidays.

He encouraged citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes, noting that the Supreme Court has upheld this right.

He added that the Constitution and national identity are embodied in the Tiranga and called on citizens to reflect on its significance and the achievements made under it.

The CM described the Tiranga as more than a flag, saying that it represents the sacrifices of martyrs, the struggle for freedom, and the collective aspirations of future generations.

He urged that attendance at such programmes be driven by inner motivation, citing the example of army veterans, who wear their uniforms and participate in patriotic events.

He suggested including elements in events such as attire reflecting the occasion and cultural performances highlighting the day's significance to strengthen the patriotic atmosphere.

He commended the Tiranga Concert and patriotic performances presented by the Culture Department and the NCC Cadets Choir.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said that the nation is above all and urged citizens to keep the Tiranga flying high as a tribute to India's unity, sacrifice, and progress.

