Sikh devotees depart for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Prakash Parv

Amritsar, Nov 4 (IANS) A devoted contingent of Sikh pilgrims departed from Amritsar for Pakistan on Tuesday under the banner of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to participate in the sacred celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Parv. The group will take part in religious ceremonies at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, and other historic Gurdwaras across Pakistan.

On this occasion, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj of Akal Takht Sahib accompanied the group, offering prayers for a successful and spiritually fulfilling journey.

Speaking to the media before the departure, Jathedar Gadgaj noted that although the government had issued visas to the devotees, the Kartarpur Sahib Langar was still not fully open. He emphasised that the Kartarpur corridor is not merely a route for pilgrimage but “a bridge that connects hearts”.

He further added that he believed the government would soon fulfil the long-standing demand to reopen the corridor completely.

He further explained that Guru Nanak spent his final years in Kartarpur Sahib, making it a place of immense spiritual importance for the Sikh community.

“It is the natural wish of every Sikh to bow their head at this sacred shrine without obstacles,” he said.

He also suggested that in the future, devotees should be allowed entry through Aadhaar-based identification, instead of passports, to make the pilgrimage more accessible.

Delivering a spiritual message on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s Prakash Parv, Jathedar Gadgaj reminded the Sangat of the Guru’s three golden principles: Kirat Karo (earn honestly), Naam Japo (meditate on God’s name), and Vand Chhako (share with others).

“These teachings form the foundation of Guru’s Langar, which continues to inspire equality, service, and unity in society,” he said.

He further prayed for global peace, harmony, and the early release of Sikh prisoners. Extending heartfelt greetings to the Sangat, he urged everyone to live by the Guru’s teachings, saying, “Those who walk on the path of truth and righteousness are the true heirs of Guru Nanak’s legacy.”

One devotee said, “I am overjoyed to visit Pakistan for the first time. It feels like a dream to be part of this sacred journey.”

