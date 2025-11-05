'Significant transformation': SC lauds progress in India's road transport infrastructure

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Supreme Court has lauded India’s remarkable strides in road transport infrastructure, observing that the country has undergone a "significant transformation" in its travel and transport landscape.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, while delivering judgment in a batch of appeals concerning inter-state transport permits between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, commended the "quantum leap" in India’s road infrastructure.

"Leaving behind the humble beginnings, focus on infrastructure development has seen a quantum leap. India has developed, in this century, an intricate network of highways providing accessibility to nearby cities and towns from the remotest of villages, thereby establishing 'last-mile connectivity'," the Justice Datta-headed bench observed.

The apex court added that expressways have enabled faster movement of people and goods between distant locations, cutting travel time and driving economic growth.

"These highways and expressways are transforming India’s transportation landscape and driving economic growth, among others," it said.

The judgment, while resolving disputes over inter-state reciprocal transport permits under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, devoted an entire section to recognising India’s broader progress in public transport modernisation.

"What deserves special note," the bench remarked, "is that the surface of these highways and expressways is smoother than ever before. With the introduction of modern vehicles, operators of stage carriage services have been providing comfort and convenience which are comparable with services available abroad".

It further highlighted how technological integration has revolutionised public transport operations, praising State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) for embracing digitisation and sustainability.

"Digitalisation has been a game-changer. To adapt to the changing transportation landscape, leveraging technology to improve services and customer experience is the priority for these corporations," the apex court said, referring to the adoption of e-ticketing, mobile tracking apps, and electric buses.

"With continued innovation and investment, the road transport sector seems to have progressed to attain more efficiency, sustainability and accessibility," it added.

The Supreme Court further called upon the Principal Secretaries of the Transport Departments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to meet within three months to "work out modalities" of the reciprocal transport agreement and ensure that "public interest is not rendered a casualty".

