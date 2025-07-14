Significant reduction in malnutrition in last 2 years: Maha Minister Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Monday said in the state council that due to various measures implemented jointly under the Integrated Child Development Service Scheme and related departments to reduce the incidence of moderate and severe malnutrition among children in the state, there has been a significant reduction in malnutrition in the last two years.

She was replying to a calling attention motion moved by member Sanjay Kenekar. Members Shashikant Shinde, Chitra Wagh , Pravin Darekar and Sanjay Khodke also participated in this discussion.

“In the year 2023 , out of a total of 41,67,180 children whose weight and height were measured in the state, the number of moderately malnourished children was 2,12,203 , which was a decrease of 5.09 per cent. It has decreased to 1,51,643 out of a total of 48,59,346 children whose weight and height were measured in the state in 2025, which is a percentage of 3.16 per cent.

"Therefore, a decrease of 2.74 per cent has been recorded. The number of severely malnourished children in 2023 was 80,248 out of a total of 41,67,180 whose weight and height were measured, which was a percentage of 1.93 per cent,” said minister Tatkare.

It has come down to 30,800 out of a total of 48,59,346 children who had their weight and height taken in 2025, and the percentage has come down to 0.64 per cent, thus recording a decrease of 1.3 per cent, she added.

According to the minister, the decline is also significant in suburban Mumbai.

There were 5,580 severely malnourished children in 2023, which has decreased to 2,088 in 2025, a decrease of 1.23 per cent.

“The State Government has provided services more effectively by filling the vacant posts of Anganwadi Workers ,Helpers and Child Development Project Officers. Out of the total 18,265 posts, recruitment has been completed for 15,064 posts and the final list of the recruitment process for 2,318 posts has been announced. Recruitment has been completed for a total of 17,382 posts and 95.16 per cent of the posts have been filled,” she said.

Similar to the VCDC (Village Child Development Centre) scheme previously implemented in rural areas, the UCDC (Urban Community Child Development Centre) scheme is now being implemented in urban and suburban areas.

"This is to focus on the extent of malnutrition in urban areas,” she said. She added that the state has kept the malnutrition rate low compared to the country.

“Still no child should remain malnourished. With this goal in mind, all departments are working together to bring this ratio below 0.50 per cent in the next two years,” she said.

