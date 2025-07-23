Siddaramaiah still an accused in MUDA case, SC hasn't declared him innocent: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) BJP's Karnataka unit chief B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members remain accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case, and the Supreme Court has not declared them innocent.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, "The Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the MUDA scam case, and I accept that. I also respect the sensitive observations made by the Apex Court. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not been given a clean chit."

He further added, "Even today, the BJP's stand is clear: the Chief Minister and his family members are involved in the MUDA scam. An FIR has been registered against them, and the Supreme Court has not pronounced them innocent. Siddaramaiah remains an accused in the case."

Vijayendra emphasised that the matter is serious and warrants an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Karnataka High Court verdict, which quashed the ED notice against his wife in the MUDA case. He had demanded a public apology from the BJP and JD(S) leaders.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the ED, which had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order quashing the ED notice to Karnataka CM's wife and Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The CJI bench had objected to the ED notice.

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarked that he unfortunately has some experience with such matters in Maharashtra. "Please do not force us to say something. Otherwise, we will have to make some very harsh remarks about the ED. Let political battles be fought among the electorate. Why are you allowing yourself to be used for this?" the bench questioned.

Meanwhile, speaking on the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe mass grave allegations at a Hindu pilgrimage site in coastal Karnataka, Vijayendra said, "The matter should be investigated thoroughly and transparently so that the truth comes out. However, the state government must ensure that this issue is not used to disturb harmony or spread propaganda."

Vijayendra also criticised Congress leaders for allegedly creating ruckus in front of the BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, saying, "This is unacceptable. We have already submitted a memorandum to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to curb this menace. I urge Shivakumar to take responsibility and put an end to this."

