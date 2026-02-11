Siddaramaiah should apologise to nation for remarks on PM: K'taka BJP leader

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Minister M.P. Renukacharya has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s use of the word “coward” against the Prime Minister of the country is an insult to all Indians.

He was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the BJP office, 'Jagannath Bhavan', in Bengaluru. He demanded that Siddaramaiah apologise to the nation in this regard and seek forgiveness from 140 crore people. He said that in 2014, Siddaramaiah had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “mass murderer” and that the people rejected him in the elections for such remarks.

“Just for the sake of a chair, you bow before Sonia Gandhi, the immature politician Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Does an experienced politician like you behave like this?” he asked.

Renukacharya said PM Modi did not run away in fear of him. The Congress party had attempted to stage a protest through its women members. On the advice of the Lok Sabha Speaker, he did not participate at that time. “Are you speaking like this because you have a loose tongue?” he questioned.

“When it comes to the issue of power, you speak like this. It has been three years since Siddaramaiah came to power. What is your achievement?” he asked. "By speaking in this manner, the Congress party has lost its address in the country," he said.

“Isn’t a tea seller the Prime Minister of the country today?” he remarked, adding that there was a time when it was said ‘Indira is India’. Now, Congress has no address and no future, he said.

He also pointed out that senior leaders are leaving Siddaramaiah.

“Siddaramaiah, you speak about PM Modi’s strength... The people of this country, the wise voters, did not even allow your party to become the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Didn’t the US President reduce tariffs? That is PM Narendra Modi’s strength,” he said.

“When the Pahalgam attack took place, weren’t people shot after being asked whether they were Hindu or Muslim? In retaliation, within a short period, the terrorist hideouts were destroyed -- that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strength,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah, you are a senior politician. I have respect for you. But you must tender an unconditional apology for insulting PM Modi,” he demanded.

He alleged that misinformation is being spread about the VB- G Ram G scheme. The scheme has received approval from the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the President. He further alleged that Siddaramaiah attempted to make the Governor speak falsely and said that the Congress party is now in power in only three states.

Recently, following the passing of the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha without a traditional reply from PM Modi, Siddaramaiah had termed this "an act of cowardice".

